Port of Montreal welcomes next-gen carbon-efficient ships

The Port of Montreal, the second largest port in Canada, has started welcoming new, fuel-efficient vessels, in line with the port’s goal of reducing its carbon footprint.

“The maritime industry has a key role to play in the energy transition and the Port of Montreal is pleased to welcome new generations of more carbon-efficient ships,” Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), commented.

“Providing optimal infrastructure for tomorrow’s ships will always be at the heart of our priorities,” continued Martin Imbleau.”

The MPA said it is pleased with the arrival of several new vessels at the MPA, providing increased capacity and better fuel efficiency.

The Vistula Maersk and the Vayenga Maersk, two of the world’s largest ice-class containerships, are designed specifically to operate in icy water conditions. In addition to a stronger hull, they provide greater efficiency of intake and minimal fuel consumption.

The vessels will utilize biofuel manufactured from recycled sustainable biomass. Both vessels will operate on the same service between Canada and Northern Europe.

What is more, the MV Nukumi, Canada Steamship Lines’ new diesel-electric self-unloading vessel, completed its inaugural loading and discharge of de-icing salt for Windsor Salt at the Port of Montreal earlier this month.

The vessel was designed specifically to meet Windsor Salt’s de-icing salt shipping and handling needs in Eastern Canada, from the salt mine in the Magdalen Islands.

There are several design innovations built into the MV Nukumi that help reduce the vessel’s overall environmental footprint and are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution by 25% and 80% respectively, compared with previous ships serving the same routes.

On 25 May, the port also welcomed the first call of CMA CGM Montreal, a CMA CGM-operated boxship that will link the Port of Montreal to the markets of Northern Europe.

Last year, ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), the port joined the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization, pledging to decarbonize its operations by 2050.

At the COP26, Canada was among nineteen countries that have signed the Clydebank Declaration which calls for establishing “green shipping corridors” — zero-emission maritime routes between two or more ports — in an effort to help the shipping sector decarbonize.

The Port of Montreal and the Belgian Port of Antwerp were to first to sign a cooperation agreement to support the creation of the first such green maritime route in the North Atlantic. The two ports intend to facilitate the trade of green fuels and the supply of renewable fuels and clean technologies to vessels.

Moreover, last month, MPA joined the United Nations Global Compact, a global initiative focused on developing, implementing and promoting good corporate sustainability practices.

The MPA is building the infrastructure to accommodate new generations of ships, such as the port’s shore power connections that make it possible to avoid emitting 2,600 tonnes of GHGs annually.

What is more, the port is committed to creating partnerships to develop, promote and market the fuels of tomorrow, such as green hydrogen and methanol.

