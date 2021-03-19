Port of Rotterdam step closer to becoming hydrogen hub

March 19, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

The Port of Rotterdam, Europe’s leading trading hub, is working on the development of a new hydrogen pipeline together with Gasunie to form the backbone of the future hydrogen infrastructure.

Courtesy of Port of Rotterdam

The project, named HyTransPort.RTM, is a key step forward in establishing Rotterdam as a major European hydrogen centre. Both companies, which joined Hydrogen Coalition, believe that hydrogen will play an important part in achieving the climate goals.

The plans are in the final phase before the start of construction. The operation is to start by the second half of 2024.

Gasunie and the Port Authority will be taking a definite decision regarding the execution of this project in the second half of 2021.

The open-access pipeline will be constructed between the areas of Maasvlakte and Pernis and will have a diameter of 60 cm. Open-access means that any company that wishes to deal with hydrogen can connect to the pipeline.

Companies that intend to consume or produce hydrogen are welcome to link up to this open access hydrogen pipeline.

The realisation of the project will create the possibility to exchange hydrogen between companies in Rotterdam’s port area. In the future, it will also be possible to transport hydrogen to destinations in the rest of the country.

The pipeline will also be linked to the national hydrogen grid that is being realised by Gasunie. It will also be connected with Chemelot in Limburg, the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia and other European regions.

Shell has already expressed interest in connecting with the hydrogen pipeline, as the company sees hydrogen as one of the key pillars of the energy transition and is developing plans for the construction of an electrolyser at Maasvlakte 2, which will be used to produce hydrogen.

Companies that wish to participate as launching customer are asked to inform the Port of Rotterdam Authority and Gasunie before April 10 2021.