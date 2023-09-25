Port of Rotterdam, Yokogawa exploring increase of energy and resource efficiency

September 25, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

The Port of Rotterdam Authority and Yokogawa Electric Corporation have initiated a feasibility study into increasing cross-industry integration for the efficient use of energy and utilities in the Rotterdam industrial cluster.

Individual companies in the petrochemical industry have generally highly optimized their own operations. However, concerns about exposing confidential information often hamper them from looking ‘beyond the fence’ to work with other companies in an industrial cluster, even though this can yield further energy and resource savings.

The Port of Rotterdam and Yokogawa aim to break through this barrier by facilitating the confidential sharing of data and deeper integration within the cluster to unlock the large potential efficiency gains of optimizing production across entire industrial clusters.

Through the integration of multiple utilities such as heat, electricity, and hydrogen, industrial flexibility can be increased, which leads to new efficiencies. For example, with regards to electricity, consumption “behind the meter” may be optimized between adjacent companies to manage peak demand, which could also help prevent or reduce electrical grid congestion in the port area.

The same approach can be extended by orchestrating the use of other utilities. Companies that produce steam as a byproduct, for example, could choose to ramp up production right at the time when a neighboring company needs more steam, preventing heat from being wasted.

Overall, this multi-utility approach could make a relevant contribution to energy savings and emissions reduction, according to the partners.

The first results of the feasibility study are expected by the end of 2023. If sufficiently positive, the next step will be to develop plans for carrying out field trials with cooperating companies in the port from 2024.

Earlier on, the companies completed a pre-feasibility study using computer simulations and comparisons with operations in the Rotterdam port industrial cluster to identify potential savings of a range of utilities.

Specifically, the study showed up to 5% improvements in efficiencies from better alignment of the use of electricity, heat, steam, and feedstocks such as water and industrial gases, resulting in lower costs and a reduced carbon footprint. In the long run, deeper integration and optimization within the industrial cluster could yield savings as high as 10%.

In this way, the Rotterdam area could develop towards an “industrial sharing economy” in which intensive sharing of resources and infrastructure leads to highly efficient operations for all companies in the region.

