PtX production of green fuels is possible on Bornholm, EU-funded study says

September 14, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

An EU-supported feasibility study, led by Port of Roenne and a number of local and national actors, including the Regional Municipality of Bornholm, Ramboll, Topsøe, Ørsted, BEOF and DTU, has revealed that there is a basis for producing green fuels on Bornholm, Denmark.

Courtesy of Port of Roenne

The results came after a year of investigating the possibility of local Power-to-X production of green fuels on Bornholm.

This kind of production has become relevant in connection with the establishment of the Energy Island Bornholm, where a minimum of three GW of offshore wind will be installed, as well as established energy connections to Zealand and Germany, Port of Roenne said, adding that a Power-to-X project can help increase the value of the new island and support the political goals of a 70% reduction of greenhouse gases by 2030 and the expansion of Power-to-X projects in Denmark.

The main conclusions of the report include:

Power-to-X production on Bornholm is possible in connection with the establishment of the energy island.

There is plenty of wastewater available on Bornholm, even for a large Power-to-X plant. Neither groundwater nor seawater will therefore be necessary to use in a possible Power-to-X process.

There is a market for green fuels locally, and it is expected that there will be a rapidly growing market for maritime traffic.

There are opportunities to make sector coupling and utilize waste heat from a Power-to-X plant for district heating.

Waste heat from a Power-to-X plant can also be used for new businesses on Bornholm.

Oxygen from a Power-to-X plant can be used to treat wastewater through, for example, symbiosis between wastewater and Power-to-X production.

A Power-to-X plant can help balance the energy system.

The study does not make specific suggestions for the location of a Power-to-X plant but has prepared a guideline for the potential developers with input for finding a location.

Port of Roenne said the project has looked at the production of ammonia and hydrogen, but in the coming months, it will also investigate whether it is also possible to establish a production of methanol, which is the green fuel that many ships begin to sail on.