Rovco’s new COO comes from Mermaid Subsea Services

April 13, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

UK’s Rovco has appointed Fraser Moonie, previously Regional Director for Mermaid Subsea Services UK, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) as part of the company’s global expansion targets.

Fraser Moonie. Source: Rovco

Shortly before taking over the role at Rovco, Moonie worked to bring the Asia-based subsea contractor Mermaid Group to the UK market over a period of a year and a half.

Previously, Fraser was Chief Executive of Decom North Sea and much of his experience comes from working at Bibby Offshore, where he joined as Commercial Manager and then took the role of COO, helping internationalize the business.

”I was attracted to Rovco because of its huge potential for growth, and for the opportunity to work with its sister company Vaarst, whose cutting-edge technology is already dominating the market in the energy transition space,” Moonie said.

“I think Rovco’s progression also presents a massive opportunity for individuals within the company to develop and grow as the company continues to evolve. It truly is one of the most technologically advanced providers of subsea project solutions in the world.”

Related Article Posted: 17 days ago Rovco makes reorganization moves as part of growth strategy Posted: 17 days ago

The appointment follows Rovco’s announcement that it is diversifying its activities through the creation of two dedicated business units: IRM, focused on growing the inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) ROV-based work that has been the foundation since the company was established, and the new Site Characterisation division which will provide geotechnical and geophysical services and solutions required for marine site consenting surveys.

“Fraser joins us at an exciting time as we progress with plans to grow on an international level, bringing our industry-leading solutions closer to our clients operating around the world in decommissioning and renewables,” said Brian Allen, Rovco’s Chief Executive Officer.

“His extensive experience, particularly in relation to developing and implementing both domestic and international expansion strategies, will be crucial in helping Rovco fulfill its growth ambitions over the next few years.”

The UK-headquartered subsea technology company last year entered the U.S. offshore wind market. Located in New York, Rovco appointed the director for the Americas to expand its global footprint and establish operations in the U.S.