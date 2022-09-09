Royston wraps up engine overhaul works on the world’s largest subsea construction vessel

September 9, 2022, by Amir Garanovic

Marine engineering and maintenance specialist Royston has completed service and repair works on essential diesel power units onboard TechnipFMC’s Deep Blue vessel.

The Deep Blue vessel (Courtesy of TechnipFMC)

Royston’s team of engineers completed a 12,000-hour overhaul on a MAN 32/40 main generator onboard the 200-meter long TechnipFMC’s Deep Blue vessel, while it was in transit from Las Palmas to Rio de Janeiro.

This involved checking and inspecting critical components including cylinder heads, cylinder liners, pistons and connecting rods, bottom end and main bearings, camshafts and valve gear.

New heads, liners and piston rings were among a number of parts replaced while the air cooler, oil cooler and fuel pumps and pipes were refurbished, Royston informed.

After the service, a full load test was completed to check the performance of the engine in-line with the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Shaun Cairns, Royston’s operations manager, said: “Our experience with MAN engines saw the rapid completion of this work, allowing the vessel to maintain sea-going operation.”

Craig Graham, assistant vessel superintendent at TechnipFMC, added: “It’s vital our vessels are kept in prime working condition to ensure they’re fit-for-purpose and can rapidly support subsea projects. That means we have to have effective 24/7 engine service solutions available that really deliver.”

Part of a fleet of vessels used to control and support a wide range of subsea projects and field activities, the Deep Blue can lay flowlines and umbilicals, and support developments in water depths ranging from 75 to 2,500 meters.

