Sailing community leaps towards greener future as first hydrogen-run coach boat hits water

July 28, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

At the 2023 World Sailing Championships in The Hague, Netherlands, Dutch sailing organization Watersportverbond will introduce its first-ever emission-free, hydrogen-powered coach boat, the H2C Boat.

Courtesy of Torqeedo

According to German electric drive system provider Torqeedo, the boat, equipped with its Deep Blue electric motor and developed by the Dutch start-up H2 Marine Solutions, represents the collective efforts of a consortium of innovative companies.

Torqeedo said it supported the project from inception, providing the Deep Blue 50R outboard motor and Deep Blue 40 lithium-ion battery, as well as contributing to the energy management system.

Powered by the 40 kWh Deep Blue battery and an additional 51 kWh hydrogen capacity, the H2C Boat utilizes a hydrogen fuel cell as a range extender, ensuring a minimum of five hours of operation on the water, Torqeedo noted, adding that the vessel, measuring six meters in length and capable of reaching a top speed of 45 km/h, offers a silent and emissions-free alternative to conventional coach boats, making it the ideal companion for athletes during their training and competitions.

To note, according to Torqeedo, the H2C Boat project began with an idea from the Dutch Olympic sailing coach Jaap Zielhuis during the 2018 World Championships in Denmark and exemplifies the collaborative spirit between the Sailing Innovation Center, Watersportverbond, TU Delft, De Stille Boot, Intelligent Energy, Hyfly, Koedood Marine Group and Habbeké Shipyard.

The development was also part of the Zephyr project, which aims to demonstrate the technical viability of a green hydrogen chain in the maritime sector in the Netherlands, Torqeedo pointed out.

Fabian Bez, CEO of Torqeedo, stated: “Sailing is all about harnessing the power of nature, wind and waves. Now, the highest levels of competitive sailing can achieve the range, runtime and performance they need in a coach boat, emission-free.”

Marcel Schaap, Founder and Managing Director of De Stille Boot, emphasized the broader impact of the H2C Boat project, saying: “The presence of hundreds of coach boats at the World Championships showcases the potential of this project in reducing the carbon footprint of sailing events.”

