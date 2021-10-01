Samsung Heavy scores order for LNG carrier quartet

October 1, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

South Korean shipbuilding company Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has received an order for four new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The order has been placed by an undisclosed shipowner from Asia. The price tag for the contract is KRW 959.3 billion (about $809.2 million), the shipbuilder revealed in its stock exchange filing.

The newly-ordered ships are expected to be delivered by February 2024.

Other details of the contract were not revealed.

Last month, SHI received an order to build two LNG carriers worth RW 460.9 billion (around $393 million).

The latest deals bring the shipbuilder’s orderbook to 64 vessels, representing 95 per cent of SHI’s annual order target.

Meanwhile, the company recently confirmed that it is in talks with Russian contractors to build icebreaking LNG carriers for $2.6 billion. The negotiations concern building the vessels that would transport the LNG produced in northern Siberia.