Samsung Heavy secures order for boxship pair

February 4, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has received a contract for the construction of two Neopanamax containerships.

On 4 February, SHI revealed it will build two 13,000 TEU boxships for an undisclosed shipowner from Oceania.

The contract has been valued at KRW 232.1 billion (around $207 million).

The newbuilds are slated for delivery by the end of Q1 2023, according to the shipbuilder.

Since the start of 2021, SHI has won orders for five vessels. These include four containerships and one LNG carrier, accounting for 8 per cent of the company’s order target of $78 billion for 2021.