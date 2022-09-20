Scana rolls out hydrogen-based shore power solution for maritime industry

September 20, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Scana-owned PSW Power & Automation has demonstrated a hydrogen-based shore power solution designed for the maritime industry.

Courtesy of Scana / Photographer: Trude Brun Wilhelmsen

The solution was presented at the pilot facilities on CCB’s shipyard in Ågotnes, Norway, on 19 September.

A consortium comprising PSW Power & Automation, Westgass Hydrogen, CCB and H2Production was established to provide this hydrogen-fueled shore power solution.

According to PSW, the solution was designed with flexibility, reliability and safety in mind to help maritime sector to decarbonise its operations.

“This is a milestone. We have shown that our container-based power solutions can be fueled by hydrogen, and together with our partners we have demonstrated that the value chain for such solutions is in place”, says Styrk Bekkenes, CEO of Scana.

The solution works by using clean hydrogen to drive fuel cell generators, which in turn generate high-capacity electricity. This supply of electricity can then be integrated into existing grid connected facilities, or work on a standalone basis for a complete off-grid offering. The system generates no pollutants, with its only other outputs being steam and heat, explains Eirik Sørensen, general manager at PSW Power & Automation.

Havila Shipping’s Havila Foresight was the first vessel supplied with shore power from clean hydrogen.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Norway supports 5 new shore power projects Posted: 2 months ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Clean Fuel on social media: