Sea Consortium books four boxships at CSSC

April 27, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Image credit: Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

Singapore-based Sea Consortium has placed an order for four 7,000 TEU containerships at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

Singapore Sea Consortium, is a subsidiary of X-press, a feeder operator which has a fleet of up to 130 feeder-type container ships.

The ships will meet EEDI Phase III energy efficiency design requirements.

The vessels, featuring 272.5 metres in length and 42.8 metres in width, will be designed by Shanghai Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI).

This project is the first cooperation between Sea Consortium and China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

The value of the contract and the delivery dates were not disclosed.

According to VesselsValue’s data, X-press has four more newbuilds on order which are set for delivery this year.

The four 2,700 TEU containerships are being built by Zhoushan Changhong International in China and are worth around $168 million.

As China’s first large container shipbuilder, Waigaoqiao entered the container ship market in 2013.