Seaboard Marine’s LNG dual fuel boxship bunkered at PortMiami

March 14, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Seaboard Blue, Seaboard Marine’s (liquified natural gas) LNG dual-fuel containership was bunkered at PortMiami using LNG as a fuel.

Miami Dade County

As informed, the 1,000 TEU vessel was bunkered this weekend. Oil and gas major Shell, using its Q4000 bunker barge, filled Seaboard Blue with LNG prior to its inaugural southbound sailing to Honduras and Guatemala.

Related Article Posted: over 2 years ago LNG bunkering barge Q-LNG 4000 arrives at Port Canaveral Posted: over 2 years ago

Seaboard Blue, previously known as the M/V Elbblue, was retrofitted in 2017 with the capability of running on both LNG and diesel fuel.

The vessel was the world’s first container ship converted from conventional diesel propulsion to LNG, according to the company.

The operation marks the first time in PortMiami’s history that a cargo vessel was bunkered with LNG, according to the officials.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago 185 global ports can bunker LNG Posted: about 1 month ago

Seaboard Blue called PortMiami home and joined the Seaboard Marine’s North Central America service.

“The Seaboard Blue is a key new component to Seaboard’s fleet transformation,” said Eddie Gonzalez, President, and CEO of Seaboard Marine.

“The recent purchase of this LNG-powered ship not only demonstrates Seaboard Marine’s ongoing commitment to sustainability but also to providing reliable service to our customers.”

“Seaboard Marine’s adoption of greener sources of fuel is exemplary and a significant step towards our goal of keeping Miami-Dade a county on the cutting edge of sustainability,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“Together with our shore-to-power project that will soon become a reality, these investments continue to position PortMiami as an industry leader and help to ensure our community becomes future-ready.”

To remind, Danish engineering and manufacturing company PowerCon has recently signed a contract to deliver five shore power systems for cruise ships at PortMiami. When finished by the end of the year, the combined system will be the largest shore power system in the world, according to PowerCon.