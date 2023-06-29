Seaspan takes delivery of Maersk Charleston

June 29, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has delivered the 15,500 TEU Maersk Charleston to Hong Kong-based shipowner Seaspan Corporation.

Image credit Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding

The containership is the first vessel of the company’s SAVER 15,500 TEU series which comprises six units.

The DNV-classed Maersk Charleston will be chartered by Maersk Line and is scheduled to start its maiden voyage from Asia to the United States on June 27.

A Maersk spokesperson told Offshore Energy earlier that the vessel will be employed on charter for 7 years. Maersk will charter another two vessels from this series when they deliver later this year.

Maersk Charleston, with a length of 366 meters, a molded width of 51 meters, and a molded depth of 30.2 meters, boasts a container capacity of 15,516 standard containers, along with 1,733 cold box sockets capable of simultaneously accommodating 1,400 cold boxes. With a service speed of 22.0 knots, the vessel is designed for optimal efficiency and performance.

Maersk Charleston is equipped with advanced hybrid scrubber and a blast water management system. The ship’s main engine and generators help the vessel meet the latest requirements set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) regarding nitrogen oxides (NOx) and sulfur oxides (SOx).