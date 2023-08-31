Seaspan welcomes LNG-powered 15,000 TEU ZIM Mount Rainier

August 31, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Hong Kong-based shipowner Seaspan has taken delivery of the fifth 15,000 TEU containership powered by liquified natural gas (LNG) from South Korean shipbuilding company Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI).

As disclosed, the vessel ZIM Mount Rainier was delivered to the company on 30 August. Now, it will sail on a long-term charter with Israel-based shipowner ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

The vessel is now safely afloat and berthed at KE Quay, Samsung Heavy Industries, according to Seaspan. The ship was christened in South Korea in June this year, together with its sister vessel ZIM Mount Denali.

“Currently, LNG is the most commercially viable cleaner burning fuel source, and an essential step in the transition to low-carbon fuels as they become commercially available for deep-sea container shipping. Bio-LNG and e-methane provide a path for vessels to meet the IMO 2050 targets easily,” the shipowner emphasized in a social media post.

The first vessel in this class, ZIM Sammy Ofer, was christened in February this year. The 15,000 TEU feeder is equipped with the latest technology to support decarbonisation goals. A month later, the ship started its maiden voyage and was bunkered with LNG in Jamaican waters. The LNG-powered ZIM Sammy Ofer is expected to provide a 23% emission reduction.