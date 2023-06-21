ZIM names new LNG-powered 15,000 TEU containership duo

June 21, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Israel-based shipowner ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has held a naming ceremony for new 15,000 TEU containership duo which is powered by liquified natural gas (LNG).

As disclosed, the naming ceremony was held at Samsung Heavy Industries’ (SHI) yard in South Korea today. The boxships, which are the fourth and the fifth vessel out of ten new LNG-fuelled units, were named ZIM Mount Denali and ZIM Mount Rainier. ZIM signed a charter agreement for these ships with Hong Kong-based shipping company Seaspan.

With the sky as our limit… Today, we proudly celebrated the naming ceremony of our latest additions to our fleet,…

To remind, the first vessel in this class, ZIM Sammy Ofer, was christened in February this year. The 15,000 TEU feeder is equipped with latest technology to support decarbonisation goals. A month later, the ship started its maiden voyage and was bunkered with LNG in Jamaican waters. The LNG-powered ZIM Sammy Ofer is expected to provide a 23% emission reduction.

Following ZIM Sammy Ofer, two additional 15,000 TEU LNG-powered containerships, ZIM Mount Everest and ZIM Mount Blanc, were named at SHI’s yard in April 2023.