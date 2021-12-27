Sembcorp Marine’s Brazilian shipyard faces arbitration over allegations of breach and payment claims

December 27, 2021, by Melisa Cavcic

Singapore-based offshore builder Sembcorp Marine has informed that its Brazilian wholly-owned subsidiary, Jurong Shipyard, is facing arbitration under four separate contracts due to allegations of a breach of contract and payment claims exceeding $76 million pertaining to the termination of these contracts.

Sembcorp Marine reported on Friday that its subsidiary, Jurong Shipyard has received a notice of commencement of four arbitrations from a vendor under four separate contracts for the supply of certain equipment for some of its projects.

Based on the company’s statement, Jurong Shipyard maintains that the contracts for the supply of equipment were validly suspended or terminated. The Brazilian branch is engaged in discussions over the payment claims from the vendor for such suspension or termination, but have yet to reach an agreement.

Jurong Shipyard; Courtesy of Sembcorp Marine

According to Sembcorp Marine, the vendor has now commenced arbitration proceedings making allegations of breach and payment claims. The company revealed that the amounts purportedly claimed are for invoices of approximately $76 million along with other costs and interests under the four contracts, all of which remain to be proved by the vendor.

“Jurong Shipyard has engaged legal advisers for the four arbitrations proceedings and will defend all claims made against it,” added Sembcorp Marine in its announcement.

The firm further added that it intends to provide updates on material developments on this matter as appropriate.

It is worth reminding that this is not the first time that Sembcorp Marine’s Brazilian subsidiary was involved in the arbitration process. Previously, Sembcorp Marine launched arbitration proceedings in April 2016 against Brazilian drilling contractor Sete Brazil.

This came on the heels of reports that Sete Brasil was getting ready to file for bankruptcy protection, as it was subsequently linked to the largest corruption scandal in Brazil, the Lava Jato, which blocked it from obtaining the previously approved bank loans that were meant to be used for rig payments.

Furthermore, Sete Brasil – which was formed in 2011 to own and operate drilling rigs to be used by Petrobras for drilling offshore Brazil – reach the initial settlement with Sembcorp Marine in relation to a total of seven drillship contracts worth $5.6 billion was agreed in early October 2019.

In February 2020, Sembcorp Marine confirmed that all conditions for the settlement with Sete Brasil had been fulfilled and it was going to terminate its arbitration proceedings against the Sete Group as part of the settlement agreement.

In addition, the Ministério Público Federal in Brazil filed charges that same month against two people connected with Sembcorp Marine. Those people were Guilherme Esteves de Jesus for money laundering and ex-employee Martin Cheah Kok Choon for money laundering and corruption regarding drilling rig construction contracts with Sete Brasil from 2012.

A few months later, Sembcorp Marine informed that the Federal Justice Court of Curitiba accepted the complaint offered by the Federal Public Ministry against these two.

Located on an 82.5-hectare site with a 1.6 kilometre-long coastline in the municipality of Aracruz in the state of Espirito Santo – about 80 km by road north of the capital of Vitoria – Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz, Sembcorp Marine’s wholly-owned integrated shipyard in Brazil started operations in the second half of 2014.

The yard is equipped with a 1 km berthing quay with a water depth of up to 15.5 m, ancillary piping facilities, steel fabrication workshops and heavy lift cranes with a capacity of up to 3,600-tonne.

In addition, it is capable of undertaking the construction of drillships, semi-submersible and jack-up rigs, platforms and supply vessels, FPSO integration; and topside modules fabrication, along with traditional activities of drilling rig repairs, ship repairs and modification works.