Sentinel Marine: Last of nine newbuild vessels arrives in Aberdeen

September 22, 2020, by Nermina Kulovic

The Malin Sentinel, the final newbuild vessel of nine in a £150m investment programme by Sentinel Marine, has arrived in Aberdeen.

Sentinel Marine, a Scottish offshore support vessel provider, placed an order for nine new ships back in 2015.

The Malin Sentinel vessel sailed from Dalian Port in China via Singapore and the Suez Canal.

The journey took seven weeks and totalled 11,451 miles, Sentinel Marine said on Tuesday.

The Malin Sentinel has completed sea trials and now takes up assignments in the North Sea where the emergency response and rescue vessel (ERRV) will support drilling projects for a range of charterers.

Rory Deans, chief executive officer at Sentinel Marine says, “Taking delivery of the Malin Sentinel, which began its journey at the height of global lockdowns meant that this was one of the most challenging deliveries we have faced. We’re pleased that her maiden journey was a smooth one and that she joins the other state of the art, purpose-built, ERRVs in our fleet.

“We have built a first in class, multi-role fleet to support our clients’ operations, and the Malin Sentinel joins our fleet to provide far wider services than just response and rescue”.

The Malin Sentinel is 62 meters long and has a gross tonnage of 2173, with a deadweight cargo capacity of 1500 tonnes and a deck cargo capacity of 60 tonnes.

The vessel’s arrival marks the end of phase two of Sentinel Marine’s investment programme.

According to the company, phase 3 will see further three newbuild vessels join the fleet.

These new additions, which are being built at the same shipyard in China, will have increased dynamic positioning capabilities with a DP2 notation, firefighting class 1, oil recovery and liquid mud and dry bulk capacities.

These types of vessels are primarily used for the safety of offshore personnel, but they will also have an ability to perform secondary roles such as oil recovery, rescue towing, and dynamic positioning means.