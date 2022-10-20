Shearwater wins ‘large’ OBN project in Gulf of Mexico

October 20, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a large ocean bottom node (OBN) project in the US Gulf of Mexico, representing the second award under the recently set up global agreement with WesternGeco.

The contract is said to secure WesternGeco access for follow-on projects, providing certainty for continued acquisition using the technology in the Gulf of Mexico to accelerate and de-risk new development projects.

Shearwater will deploy the high-end seismic vessels SW Gallien and SW Mikkelsen as source vessels for the project, working in combination with ROV node deployment.

The three-month survey is expected to cover a nodal area of approximately 2,400 square kilometers.

WesternGeco will combine new OBN data with existing Wide Azimuth and Revolution data, through the use of proprietary Enhanced Template Matching Full Waveform Inversion (ETM FWI).

“Shearwater has the flexibility to reassign our assets towards relevant markets, and by doing this support our clients’ strategies in the growing ocean bottom seismic market,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

“Our large high-end fleet of seismic vessels gives us a significant competitive advantage, enabling us to evolve rapidly to answer our clients’ needs.”

To remind, Shearwater GeoServices and WesternGeco signed a multi-year global agreement in September for geophysical data acquisition services.

The agreement is said to enable access to Shearwater’s full range of acquisition technologies and global fleet of seismic vessels.

Earlier this month, Shearwater announced it will deliver the next-generation deepwater dual ROV OBN deployment vessel to the industry.