Solstad bags new contract for Normand Mermaid

September 8, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian shipowner Solstad Offshore has entered into a new contract for its subsea construction vessel (CSV) Normand Mermaid.

CSV Normand Mermaid. Courtesy of Solstad Offshore.

The award is in direct continuation of its current contract with the present client for the vessel, Solstad said.

The new contract will keep Norman Mermaid fully utilized to the second quarter of 2025, with one optional year thereafter.

As informed, the vessel will continue performing geotechnical operations within the renewable energy and oil and gas sectors.

To remind, CSV Normand Mermaid has been operating under a charter contract with Fugro Netherlands Marine since December 2021.

Related Article Posted: 9 months ago Solstad keeps CSVs busy with new contracts Posted: 9 months ago

This summer, the vessel was busy performing geotechnical investigations for Fugro at the Morgan and Mona offshore wind projects in the Irish Sea.

Additionally, it was deployed for soil investigations off the Danish west coast, where RWE will build the 1 GW Thor offshore wind farm.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: