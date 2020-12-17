Solstad Offshore wins contracts in Asia Pacific region

December 17, 2020, by Amir Garanovic

Norwegian vessel owner Solstad Offshore has been awarded a contract with a large international contractor for the CSVs Normand Navigator, Normand Frontier and Normand Australis.

Normand Navigator (Courtesy of Solstad Offshore)

The three vessels will be utilized for projects on the east coast of India.

The contract will begin early in first quarter 2021, and have a combined potential duration of approximately 450 vessel days, in addition to mobilization and demobilization, according to Solstad Offshore.

In addition, Solstad has been awarded another contract with a large international contractor for Normand Frontier, after completion of the project in India.

This contract is in Australia and will start in the second quarter of 2021, for a duration up to three months, excluding mobilization and demobilization.

Furthermore, Solstad have negotiated and agreed an early release of Normand Frontier from its current contract with Ocean Infinity to be able to undertake the contract in India and Australia, the company noted.

The early release comes as Ocean Infinity continues its transition to unmanned and robotic technologies with the introduction of its Armada fleet.

Solstad and Ocean Infinity have agreed mutually beneficial terms for the remaining part of the firm contract period for the Normand Frontier taking account of the opportunity to deliver the vessel on the India and Australia contract, under which Ocean Infinity is expected to provide both ROVs and personnel.

Also, on Thursday Solstad was awarded contracts for three platform supply vessels (PSVs) for operations in the UK and Suriname.