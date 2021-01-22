Solstad secures work for subsea trio

January 22, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Oslo-listed shipowner Solstad Offshore has secured four contract awards for three of its subsea construction vessels (SCVs).

Normand Energy will support a project for a client in the Pacific Ocean with an estimated duration of 5 months, including mobilisation and de-mobilisation.

Solstad said, the contract should commence during February 2021.

Far Samson has secured a contract for support off cable lay operations. This deal is firm for 90 days with options for the remainder of 2021.

The contract will start in April/May this year.

Finally, Normand Jarstein has secured a contract with a Norwegian subsea contractor for a project in West Africa. The commencement will be January 2021 and the duration are two months firm plus one-month option.

In addition, Normand Jarstein has won a contract with an undisclosed UK based oil company. Contract duration is approximately 2 months firm. According to Solstad, the commencement of work will be second half May 2021.

Also, the two contracts for the CSV Normand Jarstein will be performed ahead of the previously announced work with Ørsted at the Hornsea 2 wind farm, and as such the vessel will be fully utilised through 2021.

Solstad Offshore has not disclosed the financial details surrounding the above mentioned contracts.