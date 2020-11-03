Solstad vessels on subsea and offshore wind duty
Oslo-listed Solstad Offshore has won two contracts within subsea and renewable energy representing around 500 vessel days in 2021.
Normand Tonjer has secured a firm contract until November 2021, plus options for further extension of 2 x 12 months.
The vessel has been on contract with Magseis Fairfield since August 2018 to support their worldwide ocean bottom seismic survey using node-based technology.
Built by Kleven in 2010 as Rem Vision, the 95 meters long vessel changed its name to Normand Tonjer following the merger of Solstad and Rem Offshore in 2016.
In addition, Normand Jarstein has landed a 4-months firm contract with Ørsted.
The vessel will support their operations on Hornsea 2 offshore windfarm.
Normand Jarstein has been on contract with subsea installation player DeepOcean.
According to Solstad, Ørsted contract should start in the third quarter of 2021.
