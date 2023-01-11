Solstad vessels to trial Starlink connectivity

January 11, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Smart network solutions company Marlink is equipping Solstad Offshore’s vessels with Starlink connectivity, integrated with the Sealink VSAT, L-band backup and 4G services.

According to Marlink, Solstad is the first offshore vessel operator on the Marlink network to trial Starlink testing the network in harsh weather conditions.

“We are delighted to be supporting the adoption of next-generation networks in the maritime offshore market through this agreement with Solstad Offshore, which is the first of its kind on the Marlink network in this sector,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President of Maritime at Marlink.

“The integration of new LEO capabilities with our well-established Sealink VSAT service represents a new frontier of performance for maritime customers, like Solstad, that will experience unparalleled connectivity that improve business operations and crew welfare.”

In September 2022, Solstad completed the migration of its fleet connectivity to Marlink, including Sealink VSAT and 4G connectivity, and is now evaluating if this should be further extended with Starlink integration.

The company will use the connectivity to deliver enhanced communications for seafarers, with high speed, low latency connectivity, designed to provide an unparalleled Maximum Information Rate (MIR) performance in combination with a reliable Committed Information Rate (CIR) over VSAT, guaranteeing business critical connectivity, Marlink said.

“Solstad Offshore is committed to innovation and quality in all our operations and we consider connectivity to be an important driver of value for our customers, crews and our people ashore,” said Christian Nesheim, ICT Director at Solstad Offshore.

“Testing done on vessels in the North Sea region will give us valuable experience on the roughness and stability of the solution during the tough winter months. Following the Starlink trial we will evaluate if this should be incorporated as a supplement in the Solstad Offshore fleet, as an integrated part of our existing connectivity solutions by Marlink.”

Marlink started offering Starlink services to maritime companies and enterprises in September 2022.

Japanese shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) recently announced its plans to trial the use of Starlink on its operated ships.

In addition, Marlink was appointed early in 2022 to deliver a smart hybrid network solution for Subsea 7’s vessels.