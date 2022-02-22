Subsea 7 fleet sports Marlink hybrid network solution

February 22, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

The UK-headquartered Subsea 7 has appointed Marlink to deliver a smart hybrid network solution for its vessels.

Marlink will provide a hybrid network solution combining its global Sealink VSAT solution with L-band back-up, global 4G cellular services and connection to the Tampnet network for operations in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract includes the provision of guaranteed throughput including a Committed Information Rate (CIR) at a level normally only found in the leisure/cruise sector.

Marlink will also provide its XChange platform solution to create a separate network for secure crew communications.

“We are pleased to be working with Subsea 7, whose global operations span the full energy lifecycle,” said Tore Morten Olsen, president for Maritime at Marlink. “Our network of networks approach provides a bespoke suite of connectivity, tools and services that enable operators to increase the safety and efficiency of their operations globally.”

Most recent news from Subsea 7 came at the end of January as the company announced it had secured a “substantial” contract to provide subsea installation services for Beacon Offshore Energy’s Shenandoah development in the Gulf of Mexico.

The work scope includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation (EPIC) and commissioning of the subsea equipment including structures, umbilicals, and production and gas export flowlines.