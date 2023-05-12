Solstad’s largest vessel scores gig for next year

May 12, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian vessel owner Solstad Offshore has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from an undisclosed subsea contractor for the charter of the largest vessel in its fleet.

Source: Solstad

Under the agreement, Solstad’s subsea construction vessel (CSV) Normand Maximus is set to begin work for the client in the first quarter of 2024, for a period of minimum 490 days.

The Norwegian company did not disclose any other details as the commercial terms are confidential between the parties, but did say they were in line with present market terms for this vessel category.

Normand Maximus is 178 meters long and can accommodate up to 180 people. It features a 900t AHC crane and 550t VLS and is said to be the largest vessel in the Solstad fleet.

In a separate announcement, Solstad reported that Normand Sentinel arrived in the UK this week after approximately eight years of working in Mexico. The vessel is currently mobilizing and getting ready for a new project.