Sovcomflot hands back Polarcus seismic vessel

September 29, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Sovcomflot

Marine seismic player Polarcus has taken delivery of geophysical exploration vessel Ivan Gubkin.

Ivan Gubkin (previously Polarcus Amani) has been on charter to Russian shipping company Sovcomflot since 2017.

In light of the extension to the Vyacheslav Tikhonov charter, the companies agreed that Sovcomflot may redeliver the vessel Ivan Grubkin after 21 September 2020.

Sovcomflot completed the redelivery process for the vessel on 25 September 2020.

The vessel got its old name back and will remain stacked in Lyngdal, Norway until market conditions support reactivation.

Sovcomflot continues to evaluate seismic acquisition opportunities for the vessel in 2021.

In addition, Polarcus is assessing opportunities for Polarcus Amani as a source vessel and/or streamer vessel in the international market.