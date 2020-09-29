Sovcomflot hands back Polarcus seismic vessel
Marine seismic player Polarcus has taken delivery of geophysical exploration vessel Ivan Gubkin.
Ivan Gubkin (previously Polarcus Amani) has been on charter to Russian shipping company Sovcomflot since 2017.
In light of the extension to the Vyacheslav Tikhonov charter, the companies agreed that Sovcomflot may redeliver the vessel Ivan Grubkin after 21 September 2020.
Sovcomflot completed the redelivery process for the vessel on 25 September 2020.
The vessel got its old name back and will remain stacked in Lyngdal, Norway until market conditions support reactivation.
Sovcomflot continues to evaluate seismic acquisition opportunities for the vessel in 2021.
In addition, Polarcus is assessing opportunities for Polarcus Amani as a source vessel and/or streamer vessel in the international market.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 19 days ago
Sovcomflot keeping Vyacheslav Tikhonov with option to redeliver Ivan Grubkin
Seismic player Polarcus and Russian shipping company Sovcomflot have once again agreed new terms for...Posted: 19 days ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Sovcomflot withdraws Vyacheslav Tikhonov redelivery with Polarcus
Russian company, Sovcomflot, has withdrawn redelivery notice for Vyacheslav Tikhonov seismic vessel ...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Polarcus vessel utilization drops in Q2
Polarcus, a Dubai-based seismic contractor, has recorded a drop in its vessel utilization in the sec...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 8 months ago
Sovcomflot and Polarcus agree another deferral for seismic vessel redelivery
Russian shipping giant Sovcomflot has decided to defer the redelivery of the Vyacheslav Tikhonov sei...Posted: 8 months ago