Spliethoff names its fuel-efficient DP2 newbuild 

April 18, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Dutch shipowner Spliethoff Group hosted a naming ceremony last Saturday in Amsterdam for its newbuild DP2 multipurpose vessel the Brouwersgracht.

The vessel was delivered in February 2023 from China’s Mawei Shipyard.

The 12,500-dwt vessel is equipped with two Huisman 500 mt Heavy Lift Mast cranes, and it is suitable for both heavy lift transportation and offshore installation.

The vessel’s design is fuel-efficient and the propulsion and power generation systems are equipped with scrubbers and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems.

The vessel’s concept and basic design were supplied by Conoship in close collaboration with the owner and the yard.

The Brouwersgracht is the first of two vessels from the series that were ordered in October 2019, and Mawei kick-started the construction in December 2020. The second vessel from the series Bloemgracht was launched from dry dock in September 2022 and moved to the outfitting quay close to its sister vessel.