Spliethoff’s fuel-efficient DP2 newbuild delivered

February 3, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Image credit: Spliethoff

China’s Mawei Shipyard has delivered the first of two multipurpose DP2- B-type vessels to Spliethoff, the Brouwersgracht.

The 12,500-dwt vessel is equipped with two Huisman 500 mt Heavy Lift Mast cranes, and it is suitable for both heavy lift transportation and offshore installation. The vessel’s design is fuel-efficient and the propulsion and power generation systems are equipped with scrubbers and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems.

According to Spliethoff, to obtain the fast, safe and efficient loading and discharge of pipes, both on and offshore, the vessel has a removable, automated, pipe-handling gantry crane installed.

Featuring an open top notation, more than 2,875 m2 of cargo deck space, two tween deck levels and 5,900 m2 of total deck space, the intake of the B-Type is significantly higher than existing offshore supply vessels.

The two ships were ordered in October 2019, and Mawei kick-started the construction in December 2020.

Newbuild Brouwersgracht was launched from dry dock in April 2022 at Mawei shipyard in Fuzhou China. The second vessel from the series Bloemgracht was launched from dry dock in September 2022 and moved to the outfitting quay close to its sister vessel. Based on the latest update from Spliethoff, both vessels are on schedule for their first commitments.