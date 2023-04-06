Stolt Tankers to apply graphene-based propeller coatings to 25 ships

April 6, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Norwegian chemical tanker company Stolt Tankers, a subsidiary of Stolt-Nielsen, has signed a two-year agreement with Canada-based Graphite Innovations & Technology (GIT).

Image credit: Stolt Tankers

Under the deal Stol Tankers will apply GIT’s XGIT-PROP graphene-based marine coating to the propellers of 25 ships during 2023.

GIT’s XGIT-PROP is a graphene-based propeller coating that is designed to release the growth of fouling on ship propellers and reduce the frequency of propeller ‘polishings’ or cleanings after two to three coats. It also maintains the propulsive efficiency of the propeller and reduces damage due to cavitation, thereby lowering noise emissions.

“This collaboration represents our continued focus on decarbonisation. We have several sustainability ambitions and see GIT’s propeller coatings as a simple way to maximise fuel savings and minimise emissions. The shipping industry needs innovators like GIT to help drive change and make a significant positive impact on our oceans,” Jose Gonzalez Celis, Energy and Conservation Manager at Stolt Tankers, said.

“Our agreement with GIT will mean we can protect our oceans without compromising operational efficiency.”

“I can’t say enough about the Stolt Tankers team and their desire to achieve their ambitious sustainability goals. Our XGIT-PROP puts this desire into action. They were able to measure significant improvement in fuel efficiency while ensuring they help maintain healthy and vibrant oceans,” Mo AlGermozi, Co-founder and CEO at GIT, said.

In April 2022, Stolt Tankers completed a trial of the GIT graphene propeller coating on the Stolt Acer. The company noted a significant reduction in fuel consumption and subsequently applied the coating to five additional ships. It is expected the coating will reduce biofouling impact and noise emissions from the company’s ships, helping to lower the impact to life below water while improving fuel efficiency.

As informed, Stolt Tankers is the first chemical tanker company to apply GIT’s XGIT-PROP to its fleet.

The deal is being announced just days after Stolt Tankers’ joint venture in China, Shanghai SC-Stolt Shipping Ltd (SSCSSL), signed a contract with Chinese shipbuilder Wuchang Shipyard to build two chemical tankers.