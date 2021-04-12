Strategic Marine unveils next-gen Strat Cat CTV design

April 12, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Singapore’s shipbuilder Strategic Marine has launched the next-generation Strat Cat crew transfer vessel (CTV) design for the offshore wind market.

The SC27 is an evolution of Strat Cat 26 which is said to offer enhanced vessel capabilities with a reduced environmental footprint and hybrid drive options.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce the SC27 following a close and collaborative approach with our design partner BMT. It is technically advanced with multiple upgrades and propulsion options providing excellent flexibility for our customers,” said Strategic Marine’s Technical Manager Greg Daniel.

According to Strategic Marine, the upgraded SC27 has an improved hull design that maximizes the waterline length, improving the operational efficiency across a large range of loading conditions thereby reducing emissions and fuel consumption.

The CTV is offered with two superstructure options for either 24 or 12 technicians. The larger asymmetric version offers a 30% area increase in the main deck cabin compared with the Strat Cat 26 while the smaller version provides the vessel with less than 200GT which in some jurisdictions allows for reduced crew numbers and therefore lower OPEX.

It is designed for flexibility and can be fitted with various engine makes and can reach in excess of 30 knots at full speed, the Singapore shipbuilder said.