Subsea 7 wins major contract with mystery client

September 30, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea 7 has secured a “major” contract with an undisclosed client that extends the engineering, project management, and procurement scope of an award announced in mid-March.

Under the deal, Subsea 7 is in charge of the provision and installation of infield flowlines, control umbilicals, tie-in connections, associated subsea equipment, a gas export pipeline, and a monoethylene glycol injection pipeline.

The UK-based company defines a major contract as being over $750 million.

Project management and engineering have already commenced. Work is managed from the local company office.

To remind, Subsea 7 revealed it had won a “sizeable” contract with an undisclosed client on 12 March, with a scope of work that includes engineering, project management and procurement.

The deal was worth between $50 million and $150 million.

The company most recently secured the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract with One Subsea for a project at the Ormen Lange field in the Norwegian Sea.