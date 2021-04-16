Subsea Energy Solutions, Strohm ink three-year framework agreement

April 16, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Offshore equipment manufacturer Subsea Energy Solutions (SES) has signed three-year framework agreement with international client Strohm.

SES’ equipment shown on the Strohm Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (Courtesy of Subsea Energy Solutions)

The framework agreement follows the successful completion of multiple recent projects where Strohm selected Subsea Energy Solutions as its chosen provider for the supply of bend restrictors, ballast modules and other permanent subsea equipment.

Strohm is a manufacturer of fully bonded, thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) used in subsea intervention and production applications. Known earlier as Airborne Oil & Gas, the Dutch-based company changed its name to Strohm in early October 2020.

Hubert Brinkhuis, Strohm Head of Projects, said: “We very much value Subsea Energy Solutions as a reliable partner, being able to deliver high quality products, but also as an organisation which can add value by innovation. This framework signals our intent to develop our relationship with Subsea Energy Solutions as we grow together in the global energy market”.

Philip Stanyon, company founder & technical sales director at Subsea Energy Solutions, said: “We were absolutely delighted to support Strohm on these impressive projects and continue to build a trusted relationship together. For us the framework is testament to a very close relationship between our two teams”.

As reported earlier, Strohm secured a contract with Total and ExxonMobil for a qualification testing programme for a high pressure, high temperature TCP.

The qualification project is expected to create a foundation for further development of this TCP technology for riser applications.

Under the agreement, Strohm will execute a qualification testing programme for a TCP Jumper for permanent subsea application, for hydrocarbon service.