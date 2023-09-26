Subsea work extension keeps Maersk Supply Service in Angola

September 26, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Maersk Supply Service has secured a contract extension under which it will continue supporting subsea operations offshore Angola for an additional 15 months.

Source: Maersk Supply Service

The Danish company reported on September 25 that a customer had extended the contract for the 2017-built subsea support vessel Maersk Involver in Angolan waters.

Maersk Supply Service did not reveal the name of the client, nor any other details about the scope of work. However, the vessel’s AIS data shows it is on its way to the CLOV development in Block 17, operated by TotalEnergies.

Maersk Involver, designed together with Marin Teknikk, features a 400-ton active heave compensated crane and two work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) capable of operating in up to 3,000-meter water depth.

The 137-meter-long vessel can accommodate 120 persons in single cabins.