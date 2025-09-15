Back to overview
Subsea7 gets ‘major’ project to work in Saudi waters in 2027-2028

September 15, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea7 has secured a new project with Saudi Arabia’s energy giant Aramco under their long-term agreement (LTA), covering pipeline work and topside modification.

Subsea7’s contract scope includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of 106 kilometers of infield and export pipelines, modification to existing topsides, and associated hook-up activities for certain facilities located offshore Saudi Arabia.

The company said the award is major, meaning it is worth between $750 million and $1.25 billion.

Project management and engineering work will begin immediately at Subsea7’s offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Offshore activities are scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

David Bertin, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 Global Projects Centre East, said: “This project marks another important milestone and reinforces our long-term strategic engagement with Aramco. We look forward to working closely with the client to deliver this project safely, efficiently, and to the highest standards.”

Of note, in December 2024, Subsea7 announced a long-term agreement with Aramco under which it is to provide decommissioning of existing subsea facilities as well as EPCI of a new pipeline and subsea equipment at the Abu Safah field. Offshore operations are scheduled for 2026.

