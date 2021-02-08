Sulmara Subsea teams up with Singapore-based BeeX

February 8, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Survey specialist Sulmara Subsea, through its APAC entity, has entered into a new partnership with Singapore-based autonomous marine robotics specialists BeeX Autonomous Systems.

Glasgow-based firm recently opened a regional office in Singapore, with James Hope as regional manager.

Founded in 2019, Sulmara also has operational hubs in Aberdeen, Scotland and Houston, Texas.

BeeX is a deep-tech engineering company that specialises in the design, development, and manufacturing of intelligent marine robots, such as its A.IKANBILIS Hover-capable autonomous underwater vehicles (HAUVs).

Together Sulmara and BeeX said they share a passion for new technology and solutions that challenge the “accepted” methodology and deliver agile, disruptive as well as innovative subsea services.

Sulmara and BeeX will collaborate to develop, engineer, apply, and prove emerging unmanned inspection technology and software for the subsea market.

James Hope, Sulmara Subsea, said: “This partnership demonstrates Sulmara’s innovation focus, and commitment to developing smart solutions that drive higher efficiency and lower costs while reducing carbon footprint in the subsea services sector.”

BeeX chief executive officer, Grace Chia, also commented: “BeeX’s fully integrated approach to marine autonomy reduces costs and risks associated with underwater structural assessment. We are excited about the collaborate with an innovative partner like Sulmara, to operationalise these transformative capabilities with asset owners internationally.”