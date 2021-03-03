Swedish government awards eco-bonus to shipping firms

March 3, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

The Swedish government has awarded four shipping companies with an environmental bonus for innovative and sustainable projects.

Three of the four projects selected to receive eco-bonus operate services to and from Ports of Stockholm:

AB Rederi Gotland won the bonus for changing from road cargo transport to sea transport between Nynäshamn and Rostock, Germany.

Wallenius Marine AB won the bonus for changing from road cargo transport to sea transport in the greater Stockholm region.

IW Line Rederi AB won the bonus for changing from road cargo transport to sea transport between Norrköping and Kapellskär.

“Many congratulations to our innovative, environmentally aware and forward-thinking customers and business partners. It is immensely pleasing to be able to be part of contributing to sustainable transport to and from the Stockholm region. Together with the shipping companies, forwarding companies and cargo owners, we now have even greater possibilities to move the transport of goods from land to sea, to the great benefit of the environment,”said Thomas Andersson, CEO Ports of Stockholm.

The Swedish government is using the eco-bonus incentive to promote new and improve existing sea transport possibilities to reduce the pressure on the Swedish road network and reduce emissions of air pollutants and greenhouse gases.

Ports of Stockholm is pursuing other environmental incentives such as onshore power for cruise ships.

As Offshore Energy – Green Marine reported recently, the port has been awarded funding from the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency and the EU.

The project is a joint initiative the port authority is undertaking together with the Baltic Sea ports of Copenhagen/Malmö, Aarhus, and Helsinki.