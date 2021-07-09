TAQA, Abu Dhabi Ports eye 2 GW green hydrogen to ammonia project

July 9, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

State-backed energy holding company Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) and port operator Abu Dhabi Ports revealed plans to develop an industrial scale green hydrogen to ammonia export project in Abu Dhabi.

As explained, the partnership would be a significant step towards placing Abu Dhabi at the heart of a new emerging global market for green energy.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on 7 July, the duo will work together on developing proposals for a green ammonia export facility to be based in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD). The new plant would be fuelled by hydrogen produced by an electrolyzer facility paired with a 2 GW solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant.

The green hydrogen would be turned into liquid ammonia to supply ships converted to use ammonia as a bunker fuel and for export from Abu Dhabi Ports via specialized gas carriers. Ammonia, which is relatively easier to transport than pure hydrogen, has a number of industrial uses and can also be easily turned back into hydrogen, TAQA explained.

The TAQA-Abu Dhabi Ports project will also feature a storage facility at Khalifa Port, opening the opportunity for it to become a hub for exporting green ammonia to international markets including Europe and East Asia.

The solar farm, electrolyser and the ammonia production plant will be situated in KIZAD. The ammonia plant will have pipeline connectivity to the Khalifa Port storage facility enabling large volumes of ammonia to be directly delivered to the port.

“We are pleased to have opened discussions with our partner Abu Dhabi Ports on developing proposals for a major industrial scale facility that, if it goes ahead, would place Abu Dhabi at the heart of the emerging market for green hydrogen,” Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, commented.

“This potential collaboration aims to address regional and global green energy needs, as well as supporting the goal of our nation’s leadership to position Abu Dhabi at the heart of the new emerging green energy market,” Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, said.

“With its strategic location between the East and the West, its proximity to KIZAD and Zonescorp, as well as the multimodal connectivity through sea, air and land linking Abu Dhabi to global markets, Khalifa Port is in an ideal position to become a major hub for green hydrogen and its derivatives exports to all international markets”.

Major economies around the world, including in Europe and Asia are investing heavily in decarbonization including in industry, global logistics including marine transport, heavy good vehicles, buses, trains and heating systems. Green hydrogen can be used to power fuel cells or burned without emitting carbon dioxide and is expected to play an increasingly important part in enabling a low carbon future.