TechnipFMC scores flexible pipe trifecta with Petrobras

December 10, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

TechnipFMC has signed three frame agreements with Petrobras for the manufacture of more than 500 kilometers of flexible pipe over the next four years in Brazil, as well as other services.

Altogether, the frame agreements form a large contract for TechnipFMC, worth between $500 million and $1 billion

The contracts were awarded as part of Petrobras’s drive to increase oil recovery in its brownfield developments, mainly in post-salt fields offshore Brazil.

This brings TechnipFMC’s total contracted volumes in the current year with Petrobras to around 600 kilometers.

“Petrobras is a longstanding partner of ours. Through collaboration and leveraging our expertise to engineer, design, and manufacture solutions specifically for this environment, we successfully delivered a flexible solution that maximizes oil recovery in the Brazilian deepwater environment,” Jonathan Landes, president, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

Most recently, TechnipFMC secured a long-term charter and services contract with Petrobras for its pipelay support vessel Coral do Atlântico.

The pipelayer will mainly be deployed in ultra-deepwater of up to 3,000 meters. Operations are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2022.