TECO 2030, Greenstat join hands to develop hydrogen value chain

August 16, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norway’s cleantech company TECO 2030 has signed a letter of intent with compatriot energy company Greenstat to cooperate on relevant projects with the aim of developing a complete hydrogen value chain.

Image Courtesy: TECO 2030

As informed, the duo will discover, evaluate and participate in relevant projects. For the projects they decide to cooperate on, Greenstat will provide green hydrogen to be used as fuel for the fuel cells developed by TECO 2030.

“With the signing of the letter of intent with Greenstat, we have reached a milestone towards building complete infrastructure hydrogen projects,” Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030 ASA, said.

“Together with Greenstat, we are working towards our common goal of creating a zero-emission future, and we will aim to promote each other’s services towards the hydrogen community.”

“We strongly believe in collaboration throughout the value chain to accelerate the introduction of hydrogen as an energy carrier across different sectors,” Vegard Frihammer, GEO/CEO of Greenstat ASA, commented.

Hydrogen fuel cells are the engines of tomorrow and convert hydrogen into electricity while emitting nothing but water vapour and warm air.

Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced with renewable energy such as electricity from wind turbines and solar panels. When ships or other large applications replace their traditional combustion engines running on fossil fuels with fuel cells fuelled by green hydrogen, they can become completely emissions-free.

In early July 2021, TECO 2030 moved into its new fuel cell giga factory in Narvik, northern Norway. The planned combined fuel cell factory and innovation centre is set to become Norway’s first large-scale production of hydrogen-based fuel cells.