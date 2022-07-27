Tekmar bags cable protection contract in China

July 27, 2022, by Adnan Memija

Tekmar Group has secured a contract to supply 100 cable protection systems (CPS) for use on multiple offshore wind farms in China’s Shangdong and Guangdong provinces.

The contract value is GBP 1.6 million (approximately EUR 1.9 million) and the systems are expected to be delivered through 2022, Tekmar said.

“This award is a continuation of our recent contract momentum and builds on our success in the important Chinese market. The contract reflects the hard work of our team in Shanghai and strengthens the Group’s presence in the region, supporting our global growth strategy”, said Alasdair MacDonald, CEO of Tekmar Group.

Back in 2020, Tekmar secured contracts to provide its patented CPS for the Sheyang, Qidong, and Dalian Zhuanghe offshore wind projects in China which have a combined total capacity of over 300 MW.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Tekmar to shield Chinese OWF wires Posted: about 1 year ago

In 2021, the company signed three contracts to supply its patented CPS to several offshore wind farms in China. The first contract was signed in February for two offshore wind projects located in the coastal province of Guangdong in southeast China which was followed by a contract signed in April for a wind farm located off the Shandong Peninsula in northeast China.

Tekmar secured the third contract in June 2021 to protect over 1,200 MW of new offshore wind projects in China.