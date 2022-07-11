Tekmar gets offshore wind order from Japan

July 11, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Tekmar has secured a contract to deliver an integrated engineering solution, including cable protection systems (CPS) and cable hang-off clamps, for an offshore wind project in Japan.

Tekmar said that the contract is set to be delivered next year.

The UK-based company did not reveal any other details about the project or client.

“We are pleased to be announcing this significant contract award, which represents an important strategic milestone as we extend our geographical reach into the Japanese offshore wind market,” said Alasdair MacDonald, CEO of Tekmar Group.

“This contract builds on the encouraging contract momentum we have established, highlighted by the record order book of £20.1m we announced with our first-half results and demonstrates how our CPS solution offers superior technical capability and value in de-risking complex subsea engineering projects for the market.”

According to MacDonald, Tekmar sees this recent contract momentum as an important indicator that the level of market activity is improving, adding that the company had a strong cash collection towards the end of the June quarter.

In the latest company-related news it was reported that Tekmar will deliver inter-array and export cable protection systems for the Shenquan Phase 2 offshore wind project in China.

Furthermore, the UK company recently won a contract for an offshore wind project in the U.S. under which it will provide an integrated engineering solution, including CPS.

