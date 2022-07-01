TGS acquires compatriot asset management provider

July 1, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian seismic player TGS has acquired Prediktor, a compatriot provider of asset management and real-time data management solutions to renewable and energy asset owners.

Based in Fredrikstad, with 40 employees, Prediktor currently supports 7 GW of renewable energy assets, mainly PV solar, with a solid pipeline of further installations.

According to TGS, the asset management solutions help clients manage operational risks and optimize asset performance by monitoring projects, forecasting energy production, recommending actions and automating decision-making.

Prediktor also provides data management applications that organize Industrial Internet of Things sensor data (IIoT), helping clients capture, validate, store and contextualize real-time data.

“I am very pleased to announce the acquisition of Prediktor. The company has an impressive track record of providing cutting-edge data-driven solutions and superior customer service to energy companies worldwide – a cultural fit with TGS,” said Kristian Johansen, TGS CEO.

“Prediktor will become another important building block for realizing our vision of creating an energy industry gateway providing integrated solutions for data and actionable insights to facilitate decision making, project development and asset performance management across energy project life cycles and markets.”

Prediktor, established in 1995, said that it had expanded its focus on the energy transition in the last couple of years

The biggest challenge, as the company says, is the ability to scale fast enough in all business processes to deliver clients’ ambitious pipeline, and in TGS it sees the vision, resources, agile-get-the-job-done culture and infrastructure to meet this challenge.

A few days ago, TGS announced it had made an offer to buy Magseis Fairfield in a deal that values the seismic player at NOK 2.33 billion (approximately $237 million).

The offer period is expected to commence in August.

