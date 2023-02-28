TGS and SLB join hands for Gulf of Mexico survey

February 28, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian seismic player TGS and oilfield services company SLB have commenced an ultra-long offset ocean-bottom node (OBN) acquisition in Green Canyon, U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

TGS

Source: TGS

Engagement III is said to be the fifth multi-client ultra-long offset OBN acquisition in the Gulf of Mexico and is set to extend the data coverage south from prior phases.

The 111 OCS block survey is already underway and acquisition is expected to be complete in April.

Imaging uplifts will be delivered through the application of full-waveform inversion (FWI) velocity model building utilizing ultra-long offsets. Imaging will be carried out by SLB with final results expected in mid-2024.

The project is supported by industry funding.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: “TGS and SLB continue to lead the advancements of ultra-long offset OBN acquisition in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, providing the industry with access to marked improvements in image quality in this geologically complex basin.”

In terms of other activities in the Gulf of Mexico, TGS earlier this month signed a letter of authorization (LOA) to carry out a proprietary 4D OBN survey in Walker Ridge canyon.

The survey is slated to mobilize in the third quarter of the year with an expected duration of approximately 100 days.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: