TGS wins new contracts in Gulf of America and Africa

October 20, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian energy data and intelligence company TGS has secured two new acquisition contracts, one in the Gulf of America (Gulf of Mexico) and another in Africa, both expected to start by the end of the year.

Ramform Tethys; For illustrative purposes only. Source: TGS

TGS has been awarded an ocean bottom node (OBN) acquisition contract in the Gulf of America under which it will provide a 4D monitor survey scheduled to begin in Q4 2025.

The duration of the acquisition is approximately four and a half months.

To remind, TGS last month kicked off a new OBN data acquisition campaign in the Gulf of America, as well as completed the acquisition of another one in the region together with French geophysical services company Viridien.

The Gulf of America is a core market for our OBN business, and we are very pleased to secure this contract for a repeat IOC customer. The client values our OBN technology, and in combination with our proven track record of project execution and timely delivery, they are confident we will deliver high-quality data and insights to optimize production from one of their highest producing facilities in the Gulf of America,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

In a separate announcement from October 15, TGS announced the award of a streamer acquisition contract in Africa, with the acquisition to also commence in Q4, and the contract having a duration of approximately 50 days.

The Norwegian company said it would leverage the Ramform acquisition platform and its proprietary GeoStreamer technology for the work.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, “We are very pleased to secure this work program and look forward to supporting our client’s exploration efforts in the region with our proven technology and expertise.

