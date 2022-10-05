TGS wraps up 2022 NOAKA survey campaign ahead of schedule

October 5, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

TGS has completed its 2022 NOAKA ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic survey two weeks ahead of schedule, marking the second successive season of dense OBN data acquisition in the region on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The project also signifies TGS’ fourth season of multi-client OBN projects in the North Sea following NOAKA21, the initial phase of the program, and the Utsira OBN project, acquired in partnership with AGS.

The NOAKA22 survey extended OBN coverage in the region by 318 square kilometers (area under receiver) and brings TGS to a total of 475 square kilometers of OBN acquired in the region this year.

This includes completing the remaining part of the NOAKA21 survey, which commenced in 2021.

Final processing deliverables are expected in Q4 2023.

“This survey and the recent announcement of our progress in acquiring the OBN specialist company, Magseis Fairfield, cement our leading position in delivering multi-client OBN data,” said Will Ashby, EVP Eastern Hemisphere at TGS.

“We continue to support E&P companies in their efforts to maximize the lifespan of current production activities and discover additional hydrocarbon reserves. We believe that OBN is key to realizing these objectives, and TGS remains committed to delivering the right solutions to the oil and gas industry at the right time.”

According to TGS, with estimated recoverable reserves of over 500 million barrels of oil, this area, located between Oseberg and Alvheim in the Norwegian North Sea, has witnessed significant Infrastructure-Led Exploration (ILX) activity in recent years.

The NOAKA fields are one of the largest developments on the NCS, and further prospectivity is anticipated, driven by the enhanced subsurface understanding associated with high-resolution OBN seismic imaging, the company added.

Related Article Posted: 5 months ago Aker BP becoming operator of all NOAKA discoveries Posted: 5 months ago

Back in June 2020, Aker BP and Equinor agreed to jointly develop and operate the NOAKA area licenses Krafla, Fulla, and the North of Alvheim, with LOTOS Exploration and Production Norge as a license partner.

This May, the two companies signed a deal allowing AkerBP to become the operator for all discoveries in the NOAKA area.

The parties agreed that one operator will be the best solution for further development of the area, as it will have a good basis for efficient project execution and for safe and efficient operation of the fields, creating stronger synergies between the developments and fewer interfaces.