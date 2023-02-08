Trident Energy wraps up saturation diving campaign offshore Brazil

February 8, 2023, by Edin Neimarlija

Oil and gas company Trident Energy has completed a saturation diving campaign at Pampo and Enchuva fields offshore Brazil.

According to Trident Energy, this is the company’s first saturation diving campaign in Brazil and the second in its history.

Trident Energy explained that the main objective was to remove two valves, allowing additional integrity tasks to be carried out, and bringing a greater overall result in terms of subsea integrity and potential return to production (RTP).

In order to carry out the work, the company hired a diving support vessel (DSV), DOF Skandi Achiever, and a Brazilian diving company, SISTAC, that provided the saturation divers.

The London-headquartered company informed that its health, safety, and environment (HSE) department took part during the planning and offshore execution ensuring the safety of the divers.

Given the complexity of the mobilization of resources for the saturation diving campaign and to make the most of the project, Trident Energy took advantage of the opportunity to also conduct other repair tasks on the gas line, control lines, christmas tree, and manifold valves, as part of the DOF Skandi Achiever contract.

The oil and gas company has pointed out that the campaign was completed on time and on budget with 28 successful saturation dives and 150 hours of diving time.

Trident Energy entered the Brazilian market in the summer of 2020 when it acquired the Pampo and Enchova clusters from state-owned Petrobras.

The clusters include ten fields – Enchova, Enchova Oeste, Marimbá, Piraúna, Bicudo, Bonito, Pampo, Trilha, Linguado, and Badejo – located in the shallow part of the Campos Basin. They were initially developed by Petrobras in the 1980s.

Back in October 2022, Trident Energy carried out its first saturation diving and subsea export hose replacement campaign in Equatorial Guinea.