UK firm strengthens rental fleet with Webtool cutter duo

May 1, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-headquartered Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR) has strengthened its rental fleet with the addition of two high-performance Webtool cutters.

Source: Subsea Technology & Rentals

The HCV275 and RCV160 cutters can be deployed at subsea level, either mounted, operated by a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), or onboard a vessel for planned production cutting of offshore wind power cable or as an emergency cutter.

According to STR, they feature integrated interlocks to ensure that no cut can be activated until the anvil is fully deployed, which takes away the possibility of human error and makes it ideal for deployment subsea, where visibility is poor.

The innovation was introduced following discussions with customers who had either damaged or had come close to damaging their cutting tool by commencing the cut operation prior to the anvil being fully engaged, the UK company said.

The Webtool range of high-performance cutting tools is designed and manufactured by UK’s Allspeeds.

“We are constantly looking at ways to innovate and improve the design and functionality of our cutting tools to aid the customer with their operations through improvements with safety and ease of use,” said Technical Director of Allspeeds, Rory McGarry.

STR recently made an investment into new premises in Singapore as part of the goal to strengthen its presence in the APAC region.

The facility includes an electronics workshop that features space to set up and test multiple complete offshore electronic spreads, cable spooling, testing facilities, and access control features to satisfy the requirements for Singapore Customs Strategic Goods export controls.