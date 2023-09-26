Back to overview
Home Ammonia Unboxing the ammonia-powered 15,000 TEU boxship: Seatrade and Foreship reveal key design features
Premium

Unboxing the ammonia-powered 15,000 TEU boxship: Seatrade and Foreship reveal key design features

September 26, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Ammonia-powered container vessels are technically feasible and their development can meet acceptable preliminary safety concepts, according to the insights from a concept design study carried out by Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, in partnership with Seaspan, ABS, and Foreship.

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 4 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 4 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Try for free
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Yearly subscription

€ 66/ year

Save 15%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Courtesy of Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping