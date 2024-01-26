United Heavy Lift takes delivery of newest fuel-efficient Eco-Lifter

January 26, 2024, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Germany’s multipurpose shipping company United Heavy Lift (UHL) has taken delivery of UHL Fresh, the newbuild no. 18 in the company’s F900 Eco-Lifter fleet.

United Heavy Lift

The 14,100 dwt multipurpose ship has commenced its maiden voyage from Tianjin, China to Europe with project cargo onboard after being officially delivered to the shipping company on January 24, 2024.

The vessel has been put into service less than a year after the keel laying at the Hudong Shipyard in Shanghai, where it was christened in late 2023. Final sea trials were completed last month.

UHL Fresh is set to make her call at the port of discharge in Vaasa, Finland by the end of March. The technical manager of the vessel will be Zeaborn Ship Management.

In line with United Heavy Lift’s commitment to sustainable maritime practices, the MPP heavy lift vessel features a main engine that is IMO Tier III-certified. According to the international standard, up to 95 percent of the vessel’s NOX emissions will be washed out, while diesel particles will be burnt off in the catalyses.

With bunker consumption of 7 metric tons/9 knots, 10 metric tons/12 knots, and 21 metric tons/15 knots the Eco-Lifter’s low fuel consumption stands out in comparison to similar vessels. As the newest member of a young fleet, MV UHL FRESH is also able to run on biodiesel, which makes the operation of its main engine carbon-neutral.

“United Heavy Lift is continuing on the path towards an ever-growing environmental awareness in the entire shipping business,” Andreas Rolner, UHL Managing Director, commented.

“As a service provider we form an important link in the transport chain of large companies, whose focus is shifting towards ESG-compliant solutions. Our average fleet age of approximately 3 years is a great advantage within the emissions trading systems ETS and directly benefits our customers: compared to a 20-year-old MPP Heavy Lifter, for example, the CO2 levy for a newbuild like the MV UHL FRESH is only half the price.”

Operating globally, United Heavy Lift has attuned its fleet expansion and renewal to the prospects of the growing market for eco-friendly breakbulk and heavy lift sea transportation.

The company is expecting another newbuilding to be named MV UHL Fable as vessel no. 19 from Hudong Shipyard later in 2024.