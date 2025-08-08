Source: Eco Wave Power
Home Marine Energy US wave energy project moves into pre-operation stage

August 8, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Wave energy developer Eco Wave Power has installed its energy conversion unit (ECU) at the Port of Los Angeles, moving its first U.S. wave energy pilot toward initial operational testing.

According to Eco Wave Power, the ECU is the core element of the company’s patented onshore system, converting the motion of ocean waves into electricity via hydraulic cylinders.

“The placement of our energy conversion unit is more than just a technical milestone—it represents the moment our project transitions from construction to the pre-operation stage,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. 

“With the ECU on-site, we are now preparing for the first testing phase of our U.S. pilot and showcasing a path toward practical wave energy adoption in America.”

The Los Angeles pilot is a demonstration project aimed at supporting environmental monitoring and regulatory processes, serving as an educational and showcase platform, and laying the groundwork for future larger-scale, grid-connected deployments.

The onshore system is modular, requires no seabed drilling, and is designed to minimize environmental impact.

Local contractors are involved in the build: C&S Welding is leading installation, while All-Ways Metal fabricated the floaters, which were installed in late July 2025.

With the ECU in place, final hydraulic and electrical works will follow ahead of the project’s unveiling on 9 September 2025 at AltaSea, supported by Shell’s Marine Renewable Program. The event is expected to draw U.S. and California officials, industry stakeholders, and international media.

In April, Eco Wave Power signed a manufacturing agreement with All-Ways Metal to produce floaters for its first U.S. wave energy installation at the Port of Los Angeles. The agreement followed key regulatory clearances, including a final license from the Port of Los Angeles granted earlier this month and a federal permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers secured in November 2024.

On July 29, Eco Wave Power completed the installation of floaters for its first U.S. wave energy project at the Port of Los Angeles, clearing a key milestone ahead of the scheduled unveiling on September 9, 2025.

